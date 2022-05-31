GITAM to hold online admission counselling from June 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: GITAM University is holding the first phase of online admission counselling from Wednesday. Students have been informed to log in to admissions.gitam.edu and check their GAT 2022 result.

GITAM Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. DS Rao said on Tuesday around 25,000 candidates had appeared for GAT 2022 for admissions into engineering, architecture, science, pharmacy, management, law, humanities and social sciences, public policy, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical programmes. The GITAM merit scholarship 2022 would be extended to eligible candidates based on their score/rank obtained in GAT – 2022.

There were five categories of merit scholarships, 100 per cent, 75 per cent, 50 per cent, 25 per cent and 15 per cent, he said adding that BTech students can also avail the scholarships based on their ranks in JEE Main-2022, EAPCET-2022 and EAMCET-2022 on a first come first served basis.