AP: Girijana Sangham appeals to CM to protect tribal rights

Published: 9:32 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh unit of Girijana Sangham made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday seeking his intervention to protect the tribals and their rights.

General secretary of the state committee Pachipenta Appalanarasa alleged that people from the neighboring Odisha state were encroaching upon the lands in Kollaput, Dekkapar, Mittamamidi and Bodlamamidi of Dumbriguda mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Already 40 acres of scheduled forest was also destroyed and the intruders encroached upon more than one kilometre into Andhra Pradesh, he said.

