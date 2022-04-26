AP govt gives consent for CBI probe into Nellore court theft

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has expressed its willingness to the High Court to hand over to the CBI the investigation of the theft in Nellore court, during the hearing on a PIL filed in pursuance to the HC taking suo motu notice of the crime, here on Tuesday. Consequently, a Division Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and consisting of Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy directed the State to file an affidavit to that effect, while ordering notices to be served to the respondents including Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and an employee of the IV Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate ( AJFCM) court responsible for transferring files to the court for trial of criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs, and impleaded private parties. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 6.

It may be recalled that thieves broke into the IV AJFCM court in Nellore in the early hours of April 13, and subsequently the police arrested two persons who are habitual offenders, and seized a tab, a laptop, four mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the stolen material contained evidence of the alleged involvement of Govardhan Reddy in forging some documents to corroborate his charge that former minister of the TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had possessed assets disproportionate to known sources of income.The latter then filed a defamation case against Govardhan Reddy and it is pending in the Nellore court. The High Court took cognizance of the theft case after the Opposition parties raised the issue.

