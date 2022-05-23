AP healthcare system feels pulse of people, Jagan tells WEF Summit

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday said that the healthcare system in Andhra Pradesh involved feeling the pulse of the people with preventive and curative measures and the outreach percolating to micro level.

Participating in a group discussion on `Future-proofing Health Systems’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on the day, he stated that the focus was from micro level where a population of 2,000 would have a village clinic standing as Medical Hub with health workers monitoring the medicare. At the next level, a mandal with a population of 30,000 would be taken as a unit with two Primary Health Centres (PHC) served by four doctors. Two of the doctors would be assigned four to five villages depending on the size and tour the villages in ambulances to provide dedicated services. They would connect with the local people like family doctors, he explained.

And at the macro level, the teaching hospitals would take care of the curative part of healthcare, Jagan said, adding that there were 11 teaching hospitals and 16 more hospitals coming up to cover all the Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh for equitable distribution of healthcare.

The AP Chief Minister said that the state had taken up house-to-house surveys 44 times during the COVID pandemic and followed the policy of tracing, testing and treating that resulted in lower mortality rate (0.63 per cent), lesser than the national average (1.21 per cent). The state had been implementing YSR Arogyasri which provided treatment free of cost to over 25 lakh people during the last three years and 1.44 crore households of the total 1.54 houses in the state were given the cards, scaling down the eligibility criteria to Rs.5 lakh income per annum.

While the national level Ayushman Bharat, an insurance scheme for states, covered only 1,000 procedures, the scope was widened by the state government to include 2,446 procedures, he said.

