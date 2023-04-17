AP leaders should complete Polaram like Telangana completed Kaleshwaram, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said leaders in Andhra Pradesh were not able to digest the truth he had said while comparing the development of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh a few days ago in Sangareddy.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Atmeeya Sammelanam in Siddipet Urban Mandal on Monday, the Minister asked the Andhra leaders to work to get the Polavaram Project completed like the Telangana government completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in a short span of time if they were really commited. Stating that he had just asked people from Andhra Pradesh living in Telangana to settle here while he was explaining the schemes, Rao said he compared the welfare and development works with Andhra Pradesh and other states. “Did I speak anything wrong against the people of Andhra Pradesh?” he asked, adding that in fact, he was speaking in support of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Asking why AP leaders were not talking about the special status of the State or the Vizag Steel Plant or the Polavaram Project, Harish Rao said he had suggested to people from AP to settle in Telangana because the government here was giving better facilities than its Andhra Pradesh counterpart.

The change and development Telangana witnessed during the last nine years was an open book to see for everyone, he said, adding that no State ruled either by the Congress or the BJP could not compare with Telangana’s development.

The Minister later presented tricycles to 150 physically challenged persons in Siddipet.

