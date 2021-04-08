AP man held by Rachakonda cybercrime police for harassing woman

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police arrested a man from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on charges of stalking and harassing a woman from the city on social media here on Thursday.

The suspect P Somendra Sai (25), a private employee who has a habit of checking out profiles of girls, searched for the profile of the victim on Instagram, who happens to be a distant relative.

“He sent a friend request to her and she accepted. Initially, he had normal conversations but later created a fake Instagram profile with a woman’s name and sent a request to the victim. When she accepted it, he started pestering her for nude pictures,” police said.

When she refused and started avoiding, he blackmailed and threatened to post her mobile number on adult websites.

Unable to take further harassment, the victim approached the cybercrime cell, who booked a case and with the help of technical clues traced and nabbed him.