AP man’s padayatra reaches to Sircilla; wants development similar to Telangana in Andhra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A person from Andhra Pradesh, Shekhar, who was undertaking padayatra from North-Andhra to Telangana, reached to Sircilla on Friday. A native of Rajam of Srikakulam district, Shekhar started padayatra on May 25 demanding similar development that has been done in Telangana, in Andhra Pradesh too and wishing the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to become the Chief Minister.

Shekhar reached Sircilla from Kondagattu of Jagtial district. He prepared a route map to reach Hyderabad by passing through Eluru, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla, and Siddipet. Stating that Telangana state was going ahead on all fronts, Shekhar wanted a similar kind of development in AP. Telangana would further go ahead if Rama Rao was appointed as the Chief Minister.