AP: Minister Appalaraju, Lokesh arrested amid tension in Palasa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Srikakulam: Tension prevailed in Palasa, a town in the district, after revenue officials started a demolition drive against illegal structures built in government lands.

Many leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party tried to stop the demolition upon which the ruling YSR Congress Party gave a call for a protest and siege of the TDP office. This led to house arrest of Minister Seediri Appalaraju and some YSRCP workers.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the Minister alleged that the TDP was spreading false rumours against the ruling party leaders alleging that they were removing the houses of the poor. Only the encroachments on government lands by the TDP leaders were being removed, he clarified.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh who arrived in Srikakulam and attempted to go to Palasa, was also arrested by the police for rude behaviour towards the latter. He was taken to Ranasthalam Police Station amid high drama.