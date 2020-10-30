AP: RINL conducts first ever mock drill on radioactive leakage

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Siva Sankar Reddy witnessed the mock drill on the preparedness of arresting the radioactive leakage is conducted in the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel plant

Visakhapatnam: The first ever Mock Drill on Radioactive leakage in Visakhapatnam was conducted by RINL-VSP on Friday.

As part of a mock drill one worker inadvertently opens the cap of Cobalt 60 Isotope (radioactive source) during cleaning of the isotope storage room and 4 workers working nearby got affected after getting exposed to radiations from the source. Consequent to this, the communication, execution and evacuation activities for the rescue of the workers and premises was immaculately organised in the mock drill.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team played a vital role in arresting the radioactive source and evacuating the affected persons.

Nearby industries, M/s NTPC and M/s Hinduja power plant also provided medical assistance as a part of Mutual Aid.

