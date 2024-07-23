Assembly pays rich tribute to former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha

The House expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the former member and offered condolences to her family. Members cutting across party lines recalled the services rendered by Lasya Nanditha as a corporator and member of the State Assembly.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA and BRS member Late Lasya Nanditha

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA and BRS member Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road mishap in February.

Moving the condolence motion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled the services of Lasya Nanditha to the people of Secunderabad Cantonment. Expressing grief over the death of the young legislator, the Chief Minister said Lasya had a promising career, but her sudden death cut short her desire to serve the people of Cantonment.

“I am deeply in pain while moving the condolence motion. We thought that she would serve the people of her constituency for many more years. But fate has cut short her life,”he said.

Recalling his association with her late father and former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna, Revanth Reddy said he was closely associated with the late leader during his tenure as TDP MLA.

“He used to always worry about the development of his constituency. His dream of merging Cantonment with the GHMC became reality after he passed away. His daughter too passed away very early. Both father and daughter will be in the heart of the people of the Cantonment forever,”he said.

BRS member KT Rama Rao said Lasya had a great future, but fate cut short her life and her dream to complete the works taken up by her father Sayanna was shattered.

“It is very unfortunate that within a span of one year both father and daughter passed away,”he said.

When Sayanna urged BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allot the Kavadiguda corporator ticket to Lasya, he immediately agreed for it and worked for her victory, Rama Rao recalled. Even after the death of Sayanna, the BRS president kept his promise and gave the Secunderabad Cantonment ticket to her, he said.

“BRS will always be with the family members of Sayanna,” he assured.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, AIMIM member Ahmed Balal, CPI member Kunnamneni Sambasiva Rao, BRS member Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others also paid homage.

The House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for the former MLA. The House observed silence for two minutes after adopting the condolence motion.