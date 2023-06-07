| Ap Three Held For Cheating People To Tune Of Rs 60 Lakhs

AP: Three held for cheating people to tune of Rs 60 lakhs

Visakhapatnam police arrested three persons who have cheated people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh promising to give commission for exchange of Rs 2000 denomination currency notes

Visakhapatnam: City police on Wednesday arrested three persons who have cheated people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh promising to give commission for exchange of Rs.2000 denomination currency notes.

According to police, Dharmarao of Kothasalipeta in the city told his friend Ahmed Mohiddeen of Kakinada that they would get a ten per cent commission for changing Rs 2000 denomination currency notes into Rs. 500 notes. Accordingly, both of them spread the word among some realtors and collected Rs 60 lakh. Howver, Dharmarao and one D. Sunil absconded with the money.

On a complaint from the victims, police arrested Dharmarao, Sunil and also Mohiddeen and seized the cash.