4 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Andhra’s Kakinada

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:40 AM, Wed - 16 November 22

Kakinada: Four people were killed and two others injured after a Tata Magic auto collided with a lorry on the Mallepally national highway of Andhra Pradesh’s Gandepalli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Out of the four people who lost their lives from the 13 who were onboard the Tata Magic auto, one died on the spot, while three others died at the Rajahmundry Government Hospital, according to an official.

Two people are seriously injured and the rest suffered minor injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.