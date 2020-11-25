AP wants TS to stop power generation from Srisailam

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Alleging depletion of water levels at the Srisailam reservoir, the Andhra Pradesh government urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to direct Telangana State to stop power generation from the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station. The Engineer in Chief of Irrigation of Andhra Pradesh, in his letter to KRMB, alleged that Telangana was withdrawing water against the operational protocols.

“It is to inform that depletion of Srisailam reservoir water through power houses for power generation is against operational protocol for irrigation requirements of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) system and Krishna delta system. The power generation in power houses at Srisailam shall be done only when water is released to NSP and Prakasam barrage for irrigation requirements,” AP Irrigation EnC Narayan Reddy wrote. AP further argued that the inflows into the project were nil and water withdrawal through the left bank power house at the rate of 12,000 cusecs per day will adversely affect the maintenance of the reservoir level.

Director, TS Genco, Ch Venkata Rajam, however, told Telangana Today: “At present, only unit 1 and 2 out of the six reversible 150 MW pumps of the 900 MW left bank power house are operating and generating power. The power generation was hampered due to an accident in the power house on August 21 and partial power generation resumed only on October 26.” He said the State government was looking into the matter and will respond accordingly.

