AP: Wife smashes husband’s head with grinding stone for suspecting her fidelity

Vijayawada: A wife smashed her husband’s head with a grinding stone and killed him for suspecting her fidelity. The incident occurred in Amudarlanka village of Krishna district.

According to police, K. Venkata Subbarao and his wife Veerakumari were at loggerheads since long as the former always suspected her fidelity. Vexed with this, Veerakumari left him and went to her parents’ home seven months ago but returned after counselling by elders.

But Subbarao continued to admonish her whenever she either moved closely with villagers or spoke over telephone. There were heated exchanges over this on Thursday and Veerakumari, in a fit of rage, took the grinding stone and hit him on the head. Subbarao was found dead on Friday morning.

Police arrested Veerakumari on Saturday and produced her in court.