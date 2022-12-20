AP: Woman gang-raped in Vijayawada, three arrested

Police arrested three persons for allegedly gang-raping a 35-year-old woman labourer and locking her up in a room

Vijayawada: Police arrested three persons for allegedly gang-raping a 35-year-old woman labourer and locking her up in a room.

According to police, four men took her to the crime spot on the pretext of work in Penamaluru of Krishna district, made her consume alcohol and committed the crime last week.

The victim, a resident of Vijayawada, was taken to a room near Sanath Nagar on the outskirts of Vijayawada, made to consume alcohol with them. When she was under influence of alcohol, they gang-raped her.

Later, they locked her in the room since Friday and she was also branded with cigarettes.

The woman who somehow managed to escape from there, is currently undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital with serious injuries.