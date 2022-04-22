AP Women’s Commission issues summons to Chandrababu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Friday issued summons to Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and party leader Bonda Uma for humiliating the Chairperson of the Commission Vasireddi Padma and trying to obstruct her from listening to the woes of the gangrape victim at the government hospital on the day.

The Commission directed the TDP leaders to be personally present at 11 a.m. on April 27 at the Commission’s office in Mangalagiri for inquiry into the incidents which terrorised the victim.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .