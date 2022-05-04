Aparna unveils plotted development project at Dundigal

Published Date - 04:48 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates on Wednesday announced that they have recently launched plotted development project – Aparna Dharti at Dundigal in Hyderabad. This project is the company’s first launch in this fiscal and earlier in January, the brand had announced their gated community Aparna Zenon with an investment of Rs 2,550 crore.

Aparna Dharti is well connected to Miyapur, Gachibowli, Bowrampet, and Gateway IT Park, among others and is spread across 83.23 acres of land, and the plotted property comes with 760 plots, starting at Rs 91 lakh.

S S Reddy, managing director, Aparna Constructions and Estates, said, “Aparna Dharti is our first launch of the fiscal and second in this calendar year. We have six residential, three plotted properties and two commercial projects in the pipeline. Most of our upcoming projects will be located around the hotspots across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bengaluru. We are looking at exiting the fiscal with a 30 per cent growth. To assist this expansion vision we are also looking to strengthen our workforce by hiring 1,500 people across locations.”

