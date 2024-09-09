Aparshakti Khurana recalls paranormal experience while shooting for ‘Jubilee’ in Mussoorie

Aparshakti, who was last seen in Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' appeared on the paranormal reality show 'MTV Dark Scroll- Muqabla Anjaan Se'.

By IANS Published Date - 9 September 2024, 05:57 PM

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana has shared a paranormal anecdote of shooting for the period drama series ‘Jubilee’ in Mussoorie, revealing how he couldn’t sleep that night because of the ‘energies’ around that place.

He opened about his past paranormal experience, and said: “I was not afraid while shooting for ‘Stree’ or ‘Stree 2’, but when we were shooting this show called ‘Jubilee’ in Mussoorie, the place where we were staying, everyone said that the energies here are different. But the non-believer in me thought ‘kya hi hoga’.”

“Touchwood, I live so much in the present that I sleep at my will, and that night was the only night in my professional and personal experiences when I didn’t sleep. I couldn’t sleep and could really feel the energy that something is here. Hence, Mussoorie main mujhe zyada darr hain,” he added.

‘Jubilee’ is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor.

‘MTV Dark Scroll’ is hosted by Amit Sadh, and it also features paranormal experts Sarbajeet Mohanty and Pooja Vijay. The contestants are– Shambhavi Sharma, Anubhuti Mehta, Aryan Singh, Paarth Idnani, Sahil Shukla, Sanskruti Salunke, and Swati Gahlawat.

The seekers will be investigating the Radha Bhavan in the upcoming episodes.

It airs on JioCinema and MTV.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti, who is the younger brother of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been a part of movies like ‘Dangal’, ‘Saat Uchakkey’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Rajma Chawal’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Helmet’, ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’.

He next has comedy drama ‘Badtameez Gill’ in the pipeline. Directed by Navjot Gulati, and produced under Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, it stars Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha and Monica Chaudhary.