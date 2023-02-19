APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 launched from Tamil Nadu

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present here to grace the event.

By ANI Updated On - 11:17 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

Chengalpattu: The Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India on Sunday launched the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 from the Pattipolam village of Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement, released earlier in the day, more than 5,000 students from Grades six to twelve in different parts of the country were enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, that have been launched through the rocket.

As per the statement, this mission has provided the opportunity to the selected students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The Martin Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation in Tamil Nadu, has funded 85 per cent of this project.

Notably, the selected students have also been taught about satellite technology through virtual classes, which have been followed by hands-on sessions to help them explore the project domain. They were also made aware of the numerous opportunities in this sector.

According to the statement, a total of 2,000 students from more than 100 government schools have been a part of this rocket project, as it is expected to be a good platform to train these students in space sciences and help them explore career opportunities in the domain.