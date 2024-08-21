Apollo Cancer Centre employs robotic breast cancer surgical technique

Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad (ACC) on Wednesday announced that it has employed advanced surgical techniques by using Uniportal Robotic-Assisted Breast Surgery (URABS) for the treatment of breast cancer.

Using a single, small incision of just 3 cm in the armpit, the surgical team accessed the breast area with the advanced Xi arms of Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System.

The U-RABS technique not only offers a curative approach to breast cancer but it also ensures that patients can retain their body image post-surgery.

“This is particularly crucial for the psychological well-being of our patients,” Dr. Jagdishwar Goud, Senior Surgical Oncology, who led the surgical team, said.

The U-RABS prioritize minimal scarring with tissue preservation thereby ensuring that patients recover with minimal aesthetic impact. This holistic approach to cancer care acknowledges the emotional and psychological aspects of healing and empowering patients to regain their physical and emotional well-being, a statement said.

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services, ACC, Telangana said that the U-RABS approach represents a significant advancement in the surgical treatment of breast a cancer.