Apollo launches Bone Marrow Transplant as outpatient service

One-day BMT, for treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other hematologic conditions, will also enhance patient comfort by allowing recovery at home, minimize hospital-related stress and infection risk, and increased convenience with daily OP monitoring and care, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 08:03 PM

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), Hyderabad on Wednesday launched Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) services as an outpatient facility for patients, which cuts treatment costs by 50 per cent and reduce hospital stay.

One-day BMT, for treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other hematologic conditions, will also enhance patient comfort by allowing recovery at home, minimize hospital-related stress and infection risk, and increased convenience with daily OP monitoring and care, a press release said.

The process includes bone marrow stem cell harvest, high-dose chemotherapy administration and transplantation of stem cells, all performed as day care with daily visits to the hematology ward for monitoring and assessment.

Upon daily discharge, patients receive prepared medication sheets, delivered prescriptions, and comprehensive education on medication management. The patients will have designated contact team doctor along with 24-hour support from the BMT/Hematology unit. Additionally, hospital beds are identified for any unexpected complications.

Dr Padmaja Lokireddy, senior haemato oncologist, ACC said, “By significantly minimizing the need for prolonged hospital stays and reducing the costs by 50 percent, this service offers patients the life-saving benefits of bone marrow transplantation while prioritizing their comfort, convenience, and quality of life.” Dinesh Madhavan, president Group Oncology and International Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, Tejesvi Veerepalli, CEO, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad and other senior doctors and patients were present during the launch.