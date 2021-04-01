Apollo LogiSolutions partners with StaTwig, GMR Hyderabad Airport

Collaborates with major players for transparency, tracking and tracing of Covid-19 vaccines for its integrated vaccine delivery platform.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:43 pm

Hyderabad: Apollo LogiSolutions, an integrated logistics solutions provider, has onboarded UNICEF-backed and Hyderabad-founded blockchain technology firm StaTwig for technology; Coldman, Kool Solutions and other companies for cold chain warehousing at 10 locations in India and GMR-Hyderabad International Airport and IndiGo airline for air transportation.

By collaborating with IndiGo, Apollo LogiSolutions said it wants to contribute towards the world’s largest vaccination drive.

The company’s integrated vaccine platform solution is designed to address the end-to-end supply-chain related challenges and bring more transparency and effective tracking for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the country.

Announcing the new solution, Raaja Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo LogiSolutions said, “We have already partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry and will continue to add more to make the platform more robust as part of our commitment in creating an effective end-to-end distribution platform for the Covid-19 vaccine.”

He added, “As India grows, the logistics segment will need to scale, adapt and transform itself to the needs of businesses and consumers.”

Sid Chakravarthy, founder of StaTwig, said, “India manufacturers 60 per cent of global vaccines by volume. With this integrated solution that ensures quality and safety of the vaccines both in domestic and international supply chains, we can make Indian vaccines market much more resilient and sustainable.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .