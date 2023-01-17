Apollo Tyres to open Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Apollo Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Neeraj Kanwar signed an MoU with Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Davos on Tuesday in this regard.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:11 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: In yet another major achievement for the State at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Apollo Tyres has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to set up a Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

This is the second Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) for Apollo Tyres, which has its first such centre in London.

As part of the company’s digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the DIC will use new age technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and BlockChain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service. It will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in the company’s supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve the sustainability goals.

On the occasion, Minister Rama Rao said Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. “Telangana and Hyderabad are a perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre, which will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem,” he said. He thanked Neeraj Kanwar and Apollo Tyres for choosing Hyderabad as the location for their second DIC.

Neeraj Kanwar stated that digitalisation was one of the key pillars for achieving the company’s FY26 vision and setting up of this DIC in Hyderabad, was part of its digital strategy. He thanked the Telangana government for its support and said he was looking forward to the DIC in helping them solve complex business issues and process transformation, resulting in significant financial benefits to the organisation.

Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana has been a strong proponent of emerging technologies and has implemented several initiatives such as the Blockchain Hub and T-AIM which has put Hyderabad on the map. The collaboration with T-Hub can lead to great synergies for the Digital Innovation Centre, he added.

Apollo Tyres has tied up with global digital leaders, along with leading universities and respective Governments for the development of strategic digital applications at these Digital Innovation Centres in Hyderabad and London.