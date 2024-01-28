| Appeal Made To Set Up Munnuru Kapu Corporation In Telangana

Appeal made to set up Munnuru Kapu Corporation in Telangana

A delegation led by General Secretary Sunkari P Kranthi Kumar submitted the memorandum at a program held at Munnurukapu Sangham, Kacheguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 08:25 PM

A delegation led by General Secretary Sunkari P Kranthi Kumar submitted the memorandum at a program held at Munnurukapu Sangham, Kacheguda.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rastra Munnurukapu Yuvaka Mandali on Sunday submitted a memorandum to former MP V Hanumantha Rao, requesting to set up Munnuru Kapu Corporation as assured in the Congress Abhaya Hastham Manifesto.

A delegation led by General Secretary Sunkari P Kranthi Kumar submitted the memorandum at a program held at Munnurukapu Sangham, Kacheguda.

Kranthi Kumar brought to the notice of the former MP that the Congress party had assured in the election manifesto that Munnuru Kapu Corporation would be set up with adequate funds.

Hanumantha Rao assured that he would discuss with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.