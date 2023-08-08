Apple initiates ‘meet with App Store experts’ series to empower developers

In 2022, App Review helped more than 185,000 developers publish their very first app on the App Store.

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

New Delhi: Apple has introduced its next round of ‘Meet with App Store Experts,’ a free online series where developers can discover the latest App Store features and get their questions answered by Apple experts in several countries, including in India.

Taking place till August 24, the programming provides a forum for developers to get their questions answered in real-time and will cover a variety of features available to support developers in enhancing their apps and games on the App Store.

A total of 53 live online sessions will be available globally in 14 locations, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, UK, France, India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This summer’s sessions will provide a deep dive on 8 App Store features that help developers like learn how to measure user acquisition with App Analytics, grow their subscription businesses, explore product page optimization, configure apps and games for in-app events, boost discovery and engagement with Game Center, and more.

“Learn about the newest pricing capabilities available on the App Store. We’ll walk through enhanced global pricing, new tools to manage pricing by storefront, additional price points, and global equalization. We’ll also share configuration examples,” reads the description on Apple’s developer website.

According to Apple, the latest programming builds on the ongoing resources Apple offers, which enable developers to add new functionalities to their apps easily and quickly, as well as choose from a variety of business models that support developers in building a successful business on the App Store.

An extensive suite of free technologies and frameworks — including software development kits (SDKs) and developer services with more than 250,000 APIs — support developers building apps for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

According to the company, developers can also access more than 40 Apple software development kits that let them harness the power of machine learning, augmented reality, and other cutting-edge technologies, as well as over 170,000 free technical documents and sample code to help them build, test and distribute apps.

On average, Apple’s dedicated App Review team carefully looks at over 100,000 app submissions a week, with over 90 per cent of them receiving a review within 24 hours.

In 2022, App Review helped more than 185,000 developers publish their very first app on the App Store.

According to Apple, these investments have helped its developer community continue to reach new heights as developers generated $1.1 trillion in total billings and sales in the App Store ecosystem in 2022, more than 90 percent of which accrued solely to developers, without any commission paid to Apple.