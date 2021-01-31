Apple starts selling AirPods Max ear cushions separately

Apple would not be covering the AirPods Max ear cushions under the Apple Care warranty and it instructs the user to remove the AirPods Max ear cushions before sending the unit in for repair.

San Francisco: Apple has started selling standalone ear cushions designed for the AirPods Max, allowing users to purchase them in different colours.

The ear cushions are available in all of the AirPods Max colours – silver, black, red, sky blue, and green – and are priced at $69, according to a new listing on the Apple web store.

AirPods Max was launched the last month with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900.

AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real-time – bringing rich audio that captures every detail.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.

AirPods Max offers battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.