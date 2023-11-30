Apple unveils top 14 apps and games of 2023

The App Store Award recipients were chosen among almost 40 finalists for their outstanding technical innovation, user experience, and design.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

New Delhi: Apple on Thursday announced winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, recognising 14 apps and games that helped users create, discover new adventures, and have fun with family and friends.

The App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design. “It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions,” he added.

While the AllTrails app nurtures community through comprehensive trail guides and outdoor exploration for everyone, Pret-a-Makeup offers a true-to-life makeup sketchpad on iPad for professional artists and casual users, while fostering inclusivity and self-expression.

Photomator’s machine learning-powered tools make advanced editing tasks streamlined and seamless. MUBI curates exceptional indie films and international documentaries with a human touch, and SmartGym shines on Apple Watch with its comprehensive library of exercises, routines, and robust fitness reporting, said Apple.

In the gaming category, Honkai: Star Rail takes players through a narrative full of complex characters and tactically rich combat on iPhone, while Lost in Play invites players to tap into a charming, childlike imagination during an epic point-and-click adventure.

Lies of P presents players with an exquisitely crafted dark fantasy world, and Apple Arcade’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure delivers an immersive gaming world with its main goal being as sweet as can be: making friends. Currently home to 1.8 million apps and visited by over 650 million average weekly visitors across 175 countries, the App Store facilitated $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022.