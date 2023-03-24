Applications invited for Agniveervayu, last date to apply is March 31

Online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates have been invited to join Indian Air Force as an Agniveervayu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates have been invited to join Indian Air Force as an Agniveervayu.

Candidate born between December 26, 2002 and June 26, 2006 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply and they should have Passed Intermediate / 10 2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Candidates who have passed three years Diploma courses from a government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English or those who have passed two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in are also eligible

The last date for filling up of online registrations is till March 31 5 pm and those interested for registration can log on to website https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in or contact the district Employment office for further details.