Telangana candidates put up good show in first Agniveer selections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:37 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana candidates have put up a good show in the first Agniveer selections in the Indian Army with 808 including two women getting selected. From the State, the Indian Army received over 42,000 applications during the 2022-23 Agniveer recruitment.

As the registrations for this year Agniveer recruitments commenced across the country, Colonel Keats K Das, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad, said the response from Telangana this year too could be the same like last year. “This year too, there could be a similar number of selections from Telangana. Women requirement will also be carried out this year,” he said while speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday.

Colonel Das said that the Indian Army was granting ‘attractive’ bonus marks to ITI and polytechnic qualified candidates for technical trades ranging from 20 marks to 50 marks for recruitment to Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs)/ Other Ranks (ORs)/Agniveers.

This year, selection to Agniveers underwent changes with a three-stage process commencing with an online common entrance exam in the computer-based mode, tentatively scheduled in the third or fourth week of April in 176 centres in the country including Hyderabad, Warangal, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts in Telangana.

There is no change in the syllabus or pattern of questions for the examination and candidates can practice questions, which have been uploaded on the website https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/. Shortlisted candidates have to undergo physical fitness and physical measurement tests followed by medical tests at the rally venues to be conducted at the year-end or early 2024.

The final merit will be based on the marks secured in the online examination and physical tests, as was done before. Earlier, those who qualified in the physical tests appeared for the common entrance examination held in the offline mode.

Colonel Das cautioned Army job aspirants not to fall prey to touts as they cannot help them anyway in the recruitment, which is almost automated with minimum human intervention. “The recruitment into the Indian Army remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit-based,” he added.