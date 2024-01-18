Apply for NIMS Emergency Medicine and Trauma certificate course here

Candidates can visit the NIMS website (www.nims.edu.in) for online application, prospectus and also for more updates.
Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications from eligible candidates from Telangana for admission into a certificate course in Emergency Medicine and Trauma-CCEMAT for the year 2024. A total of five seats in the CCEMAT course are available for admission.
Candidates can visit the NIMS website (www.nims.edu.in) for online application, prospectus and also for more updates.
The last date for submission of online applications is January 25. The hard copy of the online application should be submitted with supporting documents in person or by post (preferably by Indian Postal Services) so as to reach the Associate Dean, Academic-1, second floor, old OPD block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad before 5 pm on January 29, 2024, the notification said.