Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Honor for NIMS Clinical Pharmacology department

Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, NIMS, was awarded the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 29 December 23
Hyderabad: The Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), a recognised Regional Training Centre (RTC) for both TS and AP under National Co-ordination Centre-Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI), was awarded the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), union Health Ministry, for work done towards promoting drug safety.

The Head of Clinical Pharmacology, NIMS, Dr P Usha Rani said the RTC has contributed significantly to the National Pharmacovigilance program by reporting adverse drug reactions, organising numerous sensitization/awareness events for the general public and patients.

The NIM Director, Dr. N Bheerappa congratulated Dr. Usha Rani and deputy co-ordinator Dr. M Padmaja, faculty and residents of the department for the achievement.

