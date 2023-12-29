Honor for NIMS Clinical Pharmacology department

Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, NIMS, was awarded the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), a recognised Regional Training Centre (RTC) for both TS and AP under National Co-ordination Centre-Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI), was awarded the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), union Health Ministry, for work done towards promoting drug safety.

The Head of Clinical Pharmacology, NIMS, Dr P Usha Rani said the RTC has contributed significantly to the National Pharmacovigilance program by reporting adverse drug reactions, organising numerous sensitization/awareness events for the general public and patients.

The NIM Director, Dr. N Bheerappa congratulated Dr. Usha Rani and deputy co-ordinator Dr. M Padmaja, faculty and residents of the department for the achievement.