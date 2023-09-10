UK surgeons to conduct paediatric heart surgeries free of cost at Hyderabad’s NIMS

UK surgeons will conduct paediatric heart surgeries on children below the age of five-years free of cost during a week-long heart surgery camp between September 24 and 30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: A team of surgeons from United Kingdom (UK) will conduct paediatric heart surgeries on children below the age of five-years free of cost during a week-long heart surgery camp at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) between September 24 and 30.

To be conducted under the initiative ‘Healing Little Hearts Charlie’s Heart Hero’s Camp’, the special heart surgery camp for new-born and children, who need complex life-saving surgeries for their critical heart condition, will be available for free of cost, NIMS, Director, Dr Bheerappa said.

Head of Cardiac Surgery, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, UK, Dr Ramana Dhannapuneni is leading a team of ten surgeons and other care givers, who will work with surgeons at Niloufer Hospital to conduct the heart surgeries at NIMS.

Interested parents with children needing immediate surgical intervention for their heart condition can call 040-23489025 between 9 am and 2 pm for more details.

