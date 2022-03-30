Approach to Current Affairs for TSPSC

30 March 22

This article is in continuation to the last article on the subject-specific approach to current affairs for Telangana State Public Service Commission exams.

Science and Technology

Science and Technology was not earlier mentioned in the syllabus, therefore earlier the current updates in this area was enough. Now, it is separately mentioned in the syllabus which means candidates must also be aware of the previous achievements in this sphere, important research institutions and their location. To follow current updates, it could be segmented into –

• Defence and Defence Technology: Latest developments including

• Defence Technology – latest inventions; the name of the weapon, its purpose and range, manufactured by

• Defence Exercises – location of the exercise, countries participating, the purpose of the exercise, type of the exercise – naval, military and air and the arms and ammunition used.

Q. The Sea Dragon 22 exercise is a multinational exercise. Which of the following countries is not associated with this defence exercise?

a) India

b) South Korea

c) France

d) Australia

Answer: c



Explanation: The Sea Dragon 22 exercise is a multinational exercise. The countries that are participating in the exercise are India, Australia, Canada, the US, South Korea and Japan. It is held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. It is a US air force base.

Space technology: including

• New satellites – manufactured by, the purpose of the satellite, collaborations, if any

• Space stations and satellites in news – for discovering a celestial body or for successfully completing the mission and the country they belong to

Q. Which of the following countries has built an “artificial moon” research facility to conduct low-gravity environments using magnetism?

a) China

b) US

c) Germany

d) Japan

Answer: a



Explanation: After China’s artificial Sun reached temperatures five times hotter than the Sun, China is ready with its first artificial moon. Scientists have built an “artificial moon” research facility. The facility will help them in conducting low-gravity environments using magnetism.

Bio-technology – all latest developments including – new medicines, new equipment for test/diagnosis of medicines, new procedures in the medical field and so on have to be covered

1) Read the following statements regarding Ultra Violet – C Disinfection Technology.

1. Ultra Violet C technology uses wavelengths between 100 nm and 280 nm.

2. The UV – C radiation has been used in hospitals for decades to disinfect the air. It is a conventional germicidal treatment.

3. The UV – C destroys the outer protein coating of Covid– 19. Especially, the far – UVC light is highly efficient in killing Covid-19 viruses.

4. UVC disinfection technology cannot be used on surfaces made of plastic, dyed textile and polymers.

5. The Government of India had put Ultra Violet – C Disinfection Technology for testing in Parliament, AC buses and trains.

Q. Which of the above statement(s) is/are true?

a) 1, 2 and 4

b) 2, 3 and 5

c) 1 and 4

d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Answer: d



To be continued…

