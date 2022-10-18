Apratim bowls Deccan Wanderers to victory at HCA A2 division league

Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Apratim Tiwari scalped five wickets for 13 to guide Deccan Wanderers to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the quarterfinal match of the HCA A2 division two days one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another match, K Sathyanarayana took five wickets for 13 bus his side Galaxy CC lost to Adams XI by 65 runs.



Brief Scores: Quarterfinals: Akshit CC 111 29.3 overs (Apratim Tiwari 5/13, Raj Chauhan 3/15) lost to Deccan Wanderers CC 112/3 in 19 overs (Md Jaweed 53no); Adams XI 189 in 46.3 overs (Pranav Varma 99no; K Sathyanarayana 5/13, Anshul Konda 4/37) bt Galaxy CC 124 in 39.1 overs (Bhaskar 4/29).

