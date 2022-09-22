APSRTC to operate 4500 special buses during Dasara festival

Published Date - 06:39 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 4,500 special buses between September 26 and October 9 to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers during Dasara festival.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that no additional fare would be collected from passengers in the special buses. Special buses would be operated to 21 cities including Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore during Dasara and the passengers could for their ticket through e-payments apps -Gpay and Phonepe etc and also through Debit and Credit cards, he said.

A toll free number 0861-2570005 has been set up for any queries and the RTC management was planning to introduce electric buses between Tirupati to Tirumala during Brahmotsavams which would begin from Septemeber 27, he revealed.