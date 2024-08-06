Arcesium to hire 500 tech talents in Hyderabad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu held detailed discussions with Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium and senior team members at New York

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 07:20 PM

Arcesium Office

HYDERABAD: Arcesium, a leading provider of technology and service solutions for asset managers, announced that as part of its expansion plans, the company would hire 500 high-end tech talent in Hyderabad in the next two years.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu held detailed discussions with Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium and senior team members at New York late on Monday.

The discussions focused on the expansion of Arcesium’s Hyderabad office, which was the company’s first overseas location outside of its headquarters.

The Hyderabad center plays a crucial role in supporting Arcesium’s global operations, particularly in areas of data management and data strategy initiatives.

Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium, said, “The rich talent pool in Hyderabad and its strong infrastructure have made it an ideal location for our international operations. We are excited to deepen our commitment to the region by expanding our presence and leveraging local expertise to enhance our data solutions and services.”