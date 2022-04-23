Archery World Cup: Indian men’s team clinches gold

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Source: Twitter/Arjun Munda.

Antalya: Indian men’s compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 on Saturday.

India, however, lost out on a second medal after compound mixed pair of Verma and Muskan Kirar went down 156-157 to Croatia in the bronze medal playoff.

In the compound men’s team final, the Indian trio started off with a one-point deficit, losing the first end 56-57 to their French rivals of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer and Adrien Gontier. India slowly improved on their first-end score by one-point but the French team had a near perfect set of 59/60 comprising three four 10s, including arrows closer to the centre (X) to extend their lead (113-116).

Trailing by three points, Indians showed amazing resilience to drill in a perfect end of 60/60 with two Xs to win the third set 60-58, and curtail the deficit by one-point (173-174).

There was no stopping the Indian trio there after as they shot a 59 in the fourth end, with the under-pressure Frenchmen managing 57 to go down by one-point.

On Sunday, India’s recurve mixed team pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor will be vying for a second gold after having defeated Spain in the semi-final 5-3.

Gold for INDIA 🇮🇳 Men’s Compound trio of @archer_abhishek @Rajat_archer @ArcherAmanSaini defeated Team France 🇫🇷 (232-231) in the Final to win 1st medal for India at the ongoing #ArcheryWorldCup 🏹 Stage -1, Antalya 🇹🇷 Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia

