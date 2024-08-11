Area under paddy cultivation declined in Dubbak: Kotha Prabhakar

Dubbak MLA said the area under paddy cultivation came down to 25,000 acres this Vanakalam in Dubbak constituency compared to 1.70 lakh acres last year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:27 PM

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Dubbak of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that the area under paddy cultivation came down to 25,000 acres this Vanakalam in Dubbak constituency compared to 1.70 lakh acres last year since the Congress government failed to release Godavari water to canals, streams and tanks.

Addressing the gathering after distributing CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Dubbak on Sunday, Prabhakar Reddy said the Godavari water had flown into sea for over a month now. Following the repeated demands and protests by the BRS Party, the Dubbak MLA said that the irrigation department started pumping water into reservoirs built in the Siddipet district as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Reddy said that sanitation was gone for a toss in the villages during the rainy season as the government was not releasing funds to gram panchayats. He said that the grama panchayat workers could not discharge their duties because the government had not paid their salaries for seven months. Since the roads were completely damaged, he said the villagers are planting paddy on the roads, to highlight the apathy of officials.

The MLA distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs.80 lakh to 300 beneficiaries from across his constituency on Sunday. SC&ST Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah, BRS leaders Rotte Rajamouli, Ganne Vanitha, and others were present.