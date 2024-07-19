Argentina tops FIFA rankings, India stand at distant 124th position

Argentina government backs players who celebrated winning Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France

Published Date - 19 July 2024

Buenos Aires: Argentina was confirmed as the world’s No. 1 team in the FIFA men’s rankings, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.

The fallout of the chant sung late on Sunday in Miami — which mocked the African heritage of some France players — continued four days later, including a rebuke to Argentina’s critics by the Vice President in its far-right government.

Argentina’s government on Wednesday fired one of its leading sports officials who urged Lionel Messi and the president of the Argentine Football Association to apologise.

The sports under-secretary, Julio Garro, spoke after FIFA said it was looking into the incident and English club Chelsea started a disciplinary process against its midfielder Enzo Fernandez. He broadcast the footage on social media from the Argentina team bus in Florida.

Fernandez later published an apology on his Instagram account, which disappeared by Thursday, saying he was “truly sorry. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.” However, a defiant post by the vice president of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel, on social media hit back at the country’s critics.

Argentina has topped the FIFA rankings since April 2023 and has extended its lead over second-placed France, which lost in the European Championship semifinals to Spain. Euro 2024 winner Spain rose five places to No. 3. Beaten finalist England moved up one place, swapping with No. 5 Brazil. Copa America beaten finalist Colombia rose three places to No. 9.

Morocco is at No. 14, with the 2022 World Cup semifinalist dropping two places as Africa’s top-ranked men’s team. The United States dropped five places to No. 16, one ahead of its CONCACAF regional rival Mexico. No. 18 Japan is the highest-ranked Asian team. Meanwhile, success-starved India held on to the 124th position.