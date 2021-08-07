Ariana Grande pays tribute to late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller at concert

Quite like last year’s Travis Scott concert, players were warped into several alternate dimensions to listen to some of Ariana’s greatest hits, including ‘Seven Rings’, ‘Positions,’ ‘Be Alright,’ and more.

Hyderabad: Ariana Grande’s tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller during her Rift Tour concert will make us all emotional.

The concert for Fortnite aired in the Americas on Friday (August 6) at 6pm ET.

Quite like last year’s Travis Scott concert, players were warped into several alternate dimensions to listen to some of Ariana’s greatest hits, including ‘Seven Rings’, ‘Positions,’ ‘Be Alright,’ and more. Some songs weren’t even Ariana’s.

The concert kicked off with a strange journey through a portal, where a giant Ariana beckoned people into her adoring grasp. In a strange turn of events, players were transported to SSX Goopy, snowboarding down a river of multicolored slime, collecting orbs, and getting tricky, as per PCGamer.com.

Near the end of the set, Ariana paid tribute to Mac by playing their song ‘The Way.’