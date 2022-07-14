Ariana Grande sassy Instagram story is making noise

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The post on actor-singer Ariana Grande’s Instagram story has made the most sense out of all the social media posts about the James Webb Space Telescope’s first image of the universe.

She posted the picture on her Instagram profile that read, “All these galaxies and you think god is worrying about whether or not someone is gay.” She reposted the photo from queer-icon Matt Bernstein who is known for his make-up looks.

The Nickelodeon star who has been vocal about LGBTQ rights in the past puts forth a simple yet powerful argument in support of equal rights for people from the queer community.

While the awareness about homosexuality is growing, even in countries like The United States of America that are touted to be progressive, people believe that being gay is wrong or unacceptable because God would not want it.

Countering that narrative, Bernstein’s sassy post simply says that God is too busy to notice. And even if they notice, it’s not by choice that someone is queer.

The picture was revealed by POTUS Joe Biden. It is the first image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope showcasing the distant galaxies ever seen. It shows a small portion of the sky that was enhanced to show approximately a thousand galaxies.