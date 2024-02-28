Arjun Kapoor reflects on full-circle journey playing antagonist in ‘Singham Again’

The actor also said that he owes it to Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his ability to portray negative roles.

By IANS Updated On - 28 February 2024, 03:17 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who plays the antagonist in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, has said that life has come full-circle for him with this role as he started his career by doing characters with grey shades.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades in ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Aurungzeb’ and after all these years, here I’m, playing a villain in ‘Singham Again’. While, Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out and out villain in his ambitious and much-loved cop universe film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way.”

The actor continued, “Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine film-maker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in ‘Singham Again’.”

The actor said that playing the villain in Rohit Shetty’s film gave him the chance to experiment as an actor.

“I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in ‘Singham Again’ was a thrilling opportunity for me. As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of ‘Singham Again’. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with ‘Singham Again’,” he added.