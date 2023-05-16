Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of MI vs LSG match

The MI all-rounder revealed the news during a conversation with Yudhvir Singh before the IPL 2023 face-off between their respective teams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is set to miss playing at tonight’s match against Lucknow Super Giants as the 23-year-old was apparently bitten by a dog ahead of the match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The left-arm medium-fast pacer revealed the news during a conversation with LSG player Yudhvir Singh before the IPL 2023 face-off between their respective teams. LSG shared a video on their Twitter handle.

In the video, when Yudhivir asked Tendulkar Jr how he was, Arjun revealed that he was bitten by a dog pointing towards his left hand.

https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1658120509203030018?s=20

Arjun has played four matches for MI in IPL 2023, in which he bagged a total of three wickets. After playing four games though, he was left out of MI’s Playing XI and has been benched. However, with Tilak Varma out with an injury, the chances of Arjun’s return to the XI looked bright before this unforeseen incident took place.

With two more games to go in the league stage of this season, Arjun would hope to get at least one more opportunity to test his skills.

MI, so far, stands third in the IPL points table with 14 points. The franchise needs to win at least one of the remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs. LSG, on the other hand, stands fourth in the table with 13 points.