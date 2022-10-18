Armaan Malik to perform in Hyderabad on December 3

Hyderabad: ‘Buttabomma’ fame singer Armaan Malik has just announced his India tour ‘Next 2 You’, and his fans are all pumped up. This tour will encompass all the major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad from November 19 to December 3.

Taking to his Instagram account, Armaan shared that it is his first concert tour in the country. “All I do is think about being next 2 you!! This is my first concert tour in India and I can’t wait to see you all <3. Tickets live now! #Next2YouTour(sic),” he wrote.

Armaan is set to perform on a variety of Bollywood, English, and Telugu songs on December 3 at 7 pm. The location of the venue in Hyderabad hasn’t been disclosed yet but the tickets are live, starting at Rs 999 on Book My Show.

This is your chance to groove to his tunes at the Next 2 You India Tour 2022: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/armaan-malik-india-tour-hyderabad/ET00342558