Army jawan from Yellandu dies in Jammu and Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Kothagudem: An Army jawan, Lalaiah (34) of Subhash Nagar in Yellandu mandal has died in Jammu and Kashmir. Army officials called the family members on Sunday and informed them about the demise of Lalaiah.

He was said to have died of severe head injuries. The family members have left for Hyderabad to receive the dead body of the deceased jawan.