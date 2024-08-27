| Army Man From Siddipet Dies Due To Sickness In Pune

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 11:03 PM

Gundaram Srinivas (file photo)

Siddipet: A Siddipet man, who had been working in the Indian army for more than two decades, died due to illness.

He was Gundaram Srinivas (40), a resident of Rimmanaguda in Gajwel mandal. Srinivas joined the army in 2002 when he was just 18 years old.

He discharged duties as President guard, on the Indo-China border, Jammu Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Srinivas was in the rank of Havildar now.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

He was survived by his wife Kavitha, son Bhanu Teja and daughter Lasvya.