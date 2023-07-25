Army sets up ‘fruit and vegetable’ sale point to benefit border residents in J-K’s Rajouri

By PTI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Jammu: The Army has constructed a “fruit and vegetable” sale point in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate border residents to buy and sell their produce.

The sale point was inaugurated at Hamirpur village in Bhimber Gali sector, the Army said on Tuesday.

In a tweet with a 1.20 minute video on its Twitter handle, PRO, Defence, Jammu, said “A fruit and vegetable #salepoint was inaugurated at Bharwiyani Gali area of #BhimberGali, #JammuAndKashmir for the local villagers residing ahead of fence for #sale of their yield.” The Army said the sale point is facilitating locals living near the LoC to buy and sell fruits, vegetables and ration.

In the video, sarpanch of Bharuti village Arif Khan lauded the Army for the initiative. “It has proved very beneficial to us,” he added.

Another villager said people come with their produce like potatoes, onions, tomatoes and garlic and dump it at the sale point “Earlier, the fruit and vegetables were used to get spoiled (at our homes) but now the people are bringing it to the sale point, where from it is easily getting customers moving along the road,” he said.

Thanking the Army for the initiative, he said the sale point has benefited both the people living near the LoC and ahead of the border fence.

Locals lauded the Army for the “pro-people” initiative.