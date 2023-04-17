Arrangements in place for World Heritage Day at Ramappa temple

The theme of the 'World Heritage Day' celebrations at Ramappa temple is “Shilpam, Varnam, Krishnam - Celebrating Heritage”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

World heritage day celebrations to be held at Ramappa temple on Tuesday.

Mulugu: All arrangements have been made for the World Heritage Day celebrations to be held at the UNESCO heritage site Ramappa temple in the district on Tuesday.

Additional Collector YV Ganesh, DRO Rama Devi along with the officials of the ASI, Tourism and TSTDC inspected the arrangement on Monday. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod will attend the programme. Famous artistes such as music director SS Thaman, drummer Shivamani, singer Karthik, flautist Naveen, and team of Balagam movie will perform at the programme. Special buses have been arranged from Mulugu town to temple on Tuesday.

The theme of the celebrations is “Shilpam, Varnam, Krishnam – Celebrating Heritage”. As a part of the event, a food festival at Ramappa Lake and in front of the Ramappa temple will be conducted in the evening (5:30PM -6:00PM) Violin Symphony by Aarabhi Institute of Performing Arts led by Ashok Gurjale will be performed. There will also be a Perini dance performance by Perini Rajkumar and team.

