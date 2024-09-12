Arrest Congress goons, demands MLC Madhusudan

Congress goons attempted to assassinate the MLA Kaushik Reddy in broad daylight and it shows failure of law and order in the State, says BRS MLC Tata Madhusudan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:35 PM

BRS MLC Tata Madhusudan

Khammam: BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan strongly condemned the attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy‘s house in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Congress goons attempted to assassinate the MLA in broad daylight and it shows failure of law and order in the State. It was painful to see Telangana being turned into an adda for factional and rowdy politics, he said in a statement here.

Does Indiramma’s rule mean that even the MLA has no safety and goons attacking an MLA when he was under house arrest, questioned Madhusudan.

Kaushik Reddy was targeted because he was fighting against the defected MLAs and exposing the Congress government’s failures, he noted.

The attack was definitely carried out at the behest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The government should be responsible for the attack. BRS cadres would not fear such attacks, he added.