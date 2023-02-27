Arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI was undemocratic act: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI was nothing but peak level of undemocratic acts and misuse of power by the BJP government.

Speaking to the media here, he said that Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) department and CBI have lost its independent authority in the BJP government and turned as tools to target leaders of opposition parties in the country.

The current situation in the country was worse than the days of emergency with the Narendra Modi government showing discrimination towards the state being ruled by non-BJP parties. He cautioned that the governments, which muzzle the voices of the people and leaders of opposition parties would not survive in the democracy. People of the country would teach a lesson to BJP in the near future, he added.

Strongly objecting to the comments made by the union Ministers and the BJP leaders at the party corner meeting against the BRS government, he said that the union minister should talk after comparing the development that took place in BJP ruled states and Telangana. He suggested that the union ministers from the state should visit their native places and speak after seeing the development in the last eight years. He alleged that the BJP planned corner meetings to take up false propaganda against BRS government.